Barracuda Earn Point in Season Opener
February 7, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda kicked off the 2021 season as the home team in Tucson on Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center, falling 2-1 to the Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) in overtime.
- John Leonard (1) scored his first pro goal (unassisted) in his AHL debut, coming at 6:24 of the third period
- Alexei Melnichuk (0-0-1-0) made 23 saves in his North American debut but suffered the hard-luck overtime loss
- The Barracuda finished the game three-for-three on the PK
- Cam Dineen (1) netted the GWG just one minute and 17 seconds into overtime
- Sunday's game marked the first regular-season contest for the Barracuda since March 10, 2020 (334 days)
- Eight players made their AHL debuts on Sunday for the Barracuda, including Sharks' 2020 draftees Ozzy Wiesblatt and Tristen Robins
- The two teams will play again on Monday in Tucson, with the Barracuda serving as the home team
