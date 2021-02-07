Barracuda Earn Point in Season Opener

Tucson, AZ - The San Jose Barracuda kicked off the 2021 season as the home team in Tucson on Sunday at the Tucson Convention Center, falling 2-1 to the Roadrunners (Arizona Coyotes) in overtime.

- John Leonard (1) scored his first pro goal (unassisted) in his AHL debut, coming at 6:24 of the third period

- Alexei Melnichuk (0-0-1-0) made 23 saves in his North American debut but suffered the hard-luck overtime loss

- The Barracuda finished the game three-for-three on the PK

- Cam Dineen (1) netted the GWG just one minute and 17 seconds into overtime

- Sunday's game marked the first regular-season contest for the Barracuda since March 10, 2020 (334 days)

- Eight players made their AHL debuts on Sunday for the Barracuda, including Sharks' 2020 draftees Ozzy Wiesblatt and Tristen Robins

- The two teams will play again on Monday in Tucson, with the Barracuda serving as the home team

