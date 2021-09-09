Barracuda Announce Date Change for Eagles Game at San Jose

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that the team's road game against the San Jose Barracuda originally scheduled for Sunday, March 27th will now be played on Monday, March 28th at 8:00pm MT at SAP Center. The rescheduled date will not impact any other portion of the Eagles schedule.

Colorado will face the San Jose Barracuda in a pair of preseason games which will take place on Saturday, October 9th at 6:00pm MT and Sunday, October 10th at 2:00pm MT at the Budweiser Events Center, which is now open to 100% fan capacity. Tickets for all preseason and regular season games will go on sale to the public on Friday, September 10th. Season tickets for the 2021-22 season are on sale now and can be secured with a deposit of just $100 per seat by visiting ColoradoEagles.com or by calling the ticket department at (970) 686-7468.

