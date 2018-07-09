Barracuda Announce 2018 Preseason Schedule
July 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
SAN JOSE - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today their preseason schedule for the 2018-19 campaign. The Barracuda will play a pair of exhibition contests at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado against the newest member of the AHL's Pacific Division, the Colorado Eagles (Colorado Avalanche).
A complete two-game exhibition schedule is below:
Game #1: Friday, September 28th - San Jose Barracuda @ Colorado Eagles - 6:05 PM (PST)
Game #2: Saturday, September 29th - San Jose Barracuda @ Colorado Eagles - 6:05 PM (PST)
Broadcast coverage will be released at a later date.
