Barons Win on Briley Walk-Off Hit on Wednesday

Published on July 29, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala -- Alec Briley delivered the walk-off hit as the Birmingham Barons won 7-6 over the Chattanooga Lookouts before 2,208 at Regions Field on Wednesday. The Barons lost the two-run lead in the ninth inning, but Brenden Dixon came home with the winning run for the Barons.

Starting pitcher Lucas Gordon gets the no-decision, going 4.1 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, and six walks with three strikeouts. Liam Paddack pitched 1.2 innings, giving up two hits, one earned run, and a walk with a strikeout. Morris Austin pitched an inning, giving up only one hit with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched 1.2 innings, giving up three hits, two earned runs, and two walks with a strikeout. Jonathan Clark (5-1, 3.07) gets the win in relief, only getting the third out in the ninth inning.

Chattanooga (11-18, 48-50) scored first in the top of the third inning. With the bases loaded and two outs. Cam Collier belted a line drive to center field, scoring three runs, and the Lookouts took the early 3-0 lead.

Birmingham (12-17, 38-60) scored in the bottom of the fourth inning when Caleb Bonemer hit a solo home run to left field. The Lookouts led 3-1.

In the top of the sixth inning, Chattanooga scores again. Carter Graham walked. Yerlin Confidan hit a ground-rule double. Ruben Ibarra singled to left field, scoring Graham, and the Lookouts led 4-1. With the bases still loaded, relief pitcher Paddack got a big double play to end the inning with no more damage done.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Boston Smith singled and Bonemer hit a two-run home run, his second of the game and his eighth of the season. The Barons trailed 4-3.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Barons make the comeback. Colby Shelton leads off with a single. Ryan Burrowes gets his first AA hit of his career. Dylan Campbell follows with an RBI single, scoring Shelton, and the game is tied at 4-4. Adam Fogel walked, and being down two strikes and a ball, Dixon walked in Burrowes, and the Barons led 5-4. Bonemer walked with the bases loaded, scoring Fogel, and the Barons led 6-4.

In the top of the ninth inning, an RBI groundout by Cade Hunter and an RBI single by Collier tied the score at 6-6. With two runners on base, Clark came in and faced one Lookout and got a groundout to keep the score at 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth inning, with one out, Dixon walked and stole second. Bonemer was intentionally walked, and Briley hit a ball to deep left field, scoring Dixon, and the Barons got the home win.

For the Barons, Bomemer had two home runs, four RBI, two runs scored, and two walks. Dixon had two walks, an RBI, and the winning run scored.

Up next for the Barons, Game 3 of the six-game series with the Lookouts. Birmingham will send RHP Drew Thorpe, who is on an MLB rehab start, to the mound to face Chattanooga starter RHP Javi Rivera (3-5, 4.88). First pitch is at 7:00 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 29, 2026

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