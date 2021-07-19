Barons Roll Past Trash Pandas

The Birmingham Barons scored six runs in their last two innings to break open a close game for a 11-5 win over the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Regions Field Wednesday night. The Barons pounded out 15 hits and were 7-of-15 with runners in scoring position to score the 11 runs in the win.

Catcher Carlos Perez was 5-for-5 with a RBI and three runs scored in the game. The last time a Barons hitter had five hits in the game was White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson back on May 17, 2015.

The Barons (32-29) scored first in the game on Laz Rivera hit by pitch that scored Micker Adolfo. With the run, the Barons led 1-0 after the first inning.

Rocket City (29-31) tied the game in the top of the third inning, but the Barons took the lead right back in the bottom half of the third inning. Outfielder Craig Dedelow doubled to right field scoring Perez and Adolfo. The Barons led 3-1 after the third inning.

The Barons scored in the bottom of the fourth inning on a Perez RBI single scoring Romy Gonzalez. In the top of the sixth inning, Luis Aviles, Jr. hit a grand slam to give the Trash Pandas a 5-4 lead. That lead was short lived because recent addition to the Barons roster Joe DeCarlo hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield scoring Mitch Roman and this game was tied at 5-5.

The Barons broke the game open in the seventh inning on a Rivera RBI single scoring Perez and Dedelow. With the two runs, the Barons took a 7-5 lead. A Mitch Roman RBI single to right field scored Xavier Fernandez and the Barons took an 8-5 lead into the eighth inning.

The Barons had a big eighth inning scoring three more runs. Adolfo sharp line drive to right field pushed home Gonzalez and Perez. Rivera singled home Adolfo and the Barons led 11-5 after eighth inning.

Closer Lane Ramsey pitched the ninth to close out the game for the Barons. Starting pitcher Kade McClure went four innings giving up no runs on three hits and three walks with four strikeouts in the no decision. J.B. Olson (1-2, 5.40) went 2.1 innings for the win in the game.

Adolfo went 2-for-5 with two RBI's and three runs scored in the win. Adolfo leads all Double-A South with 44 RBI's on the season. Gonzalez had two hits with two runs scored and his 15th stolen base of the season.

