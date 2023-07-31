Barons Get Swept in Biloxi

The Birmingham Barons fell to the Biloxi Shuckers in Game 6 by a score of 14-1. The Barons finish out the six-game series collecting zero wins against the Shuckers and continue a nine-game skid.

The Barons achieved their lone run on a Ben Norman home run in the fifth inning. Norman finished the night with credit for the sole run, however, Victor Torres was the most consistent as he collected two hits on three at-bats. Outside of the pair, Birmingham had little other success as they collected six hits on the night. The other Barons with hits in the contest were Terrell Tatum, Edgar Quero and Yoelqui Cespedes.

From the mound, the Barons' pitching staff was practically giving. LHP Tommy Sommer was tasked with the start and managed 5.0 innings pitched. Sommer in his innings of work allowed four hits, two earned runs, three walks and one strikeout.

Following the southpaw, RHP Jared Kelley was called from the bullpen. Kelley was brought in for the sixth inning and would not record an out but allowed one hit, five earned runs and three walks. The right-hander left a messy mound for LHP Jonah Scolaro in his relief role. Scolaro could only manage two outs in the sixth as he matched Kelley with five earned runs allowed.

RHP Jeremiah Burke finally got the Barons out of the sixth inning and carried the away team the rest of the way from the bump. Burke finished off his 2.1 IP with two hits, two earned runs, one walk, one home run and one strikeout.

Birmingham now sits one loss shy of a double-digit losing streak as they have one day to prepare before inviting Rocket City Trash Pandas into Regions Field. The Barons will kick off the series on Tuesday, August 1, with RHP Cristian Mena taking the mound.

