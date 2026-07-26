Barons Explode for Eight in the Ninth, Stun Biscuits, 10-6, on Saturday

Published on July 25, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







MONTGOMERY, Ala -- The Birmingham Barons exploded for eight runs in the ninth inning to win 10-6 over the Montgomery Biscuits before 2,341 at Dabos Park on Saturday night. Trailing 5-2 going into the ninth inning, the Barons sent 13 batters to the plate in the ninth for nine hits and one walk in the final inning.

Starting pitcher Gabe Davis gets the no-decision, going 3.2 innings, giving up four hits, three earned runs, and one walk with six strikeouts. Jonathan Clark pitched 1.1 innings, giving up only two hits, no runs, and one walk with a strikeout. Jackson Kelley pitched two innings, giving up four hits, two earned runs, and two walks. Morris Austin (1-2, 8.31) gets the win in relief, going two innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, and two walks with two strikeouts.

Montgomery (12-13, 47-47) scored first in the game in the bottom of the third inning. A Brayden Taylor RBI single and a Theo Gillen two-RBI single gave the Biscuits an early 3-0 lead.

Birmingham (10-16, 36-59) scored in the top of the fourth inning when Dylan Campbell singled. Colby Shelton doubled to left field. Grant Magill singled to right field, scoring Campbell. The Barons trailed 3-1. Samuel Zavala singled to short left field, scoring Shelton. The Biscuits led 3-2.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Austin Overn singled, driving in two runs, and the Biscuits led 5-2.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Barons' magic happened. Adam Fogel singled on a line drive to center field. Brenden Dixon singled on a line drive to left field. Anthony DePino singled on a line drive to left field, and the bases were loaded with no outs.

Boston Smith walked to cut the Biscuits' lead to 5-3, and the bases were still loaded. Alec Briley singled on a line drive to right field, scoring Dixon, and the Barons trailed by one run, still with bases loaded and no outs. Dylan Campbell hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring DePino, and the game was tied at 5-5.

Colby Shelton followed with a double to center field, scoring Smith, and the Barons led 6-5. Grant Magill singled on a ground ball to left field, scoring Briley and Shelton, and the Barons led 8-5. Zavala followed and hit a two-run home run, his ninth of the season, and the Barons led 10-5.

The Biscuits added a run in the bottom of the ninth inning, but Austin ended the game on a double-play ball, and the Barons got the road win.

For the Barons, Zavala had four hits with a home run and three RBI. Shelton had four hits, two runs scored, and an RBI. Magill had three hits, a run scored, and three RBI.

Up next, the Barons will play Game 6 of the six-game series on Sunday. LHP Jake Palisch (2-7, 5.53) will take the mound for the Barons while RHP Jackson Baumeister (4-3, 4.20) will go for the Biscuits. First pitch is at 3:33 pm.







Southern League Stories from July 25, 2026

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