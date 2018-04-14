Barons, Biscuits Postponed Saturday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Saturday night's game between the Birmingham Barons and Montgomery Biscuits at Regions Field has been postponed due to inclement weather and will be made up as part of a doubleheader tomorrow afternoon, April 15.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning contests and will begin at 1:30 p.m. with a 30-minute break between games. Regions Field gates will open at 1 p.m.

Fans holding tickets to Saturday's game (April 14) can redeem them for any other game this season excluding the Rickwood Classic, the Southern League All-Star Game, and the playoffs if the Barons qualify. Fans can redeem and exchange their tickets at the Regions Field ticket office in order to receive a similar ticket to a future game. Tickets can be exchanged at the Regions Field ticket office in advance or on the day of the game, depending on availability.

The Regions Field ticket office is open on Monday - Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For questions, please call the ticket office at (205) 988-3200.

For the opening game, the Barons will be wearing jerseys featuring the text of Martin Luther King Jr.'s famous "Letter from a Birmingham Jail." Game two will commemorate the 71st Anniversary of Jackie Robinson's MLB Debut, breaking baseball's color barrier. For that game, the Barons will wear blue "42" specialty jerseys to honor his life and legacy.

