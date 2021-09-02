Barons Begin Final 2021 Homestand Next Tuesday

The Birmingham Barons return to the Magic City next Tuesday night as they begin their final six-game series of the season against the Rocket City Trash Pandas from September 7th - September 12th. The Barons final homestand of the 2021 season will feature Thirsty Thursday, two Post-Game Firework Shows, Fan Appreciation Weekend, and a Salute to Armed Forces Night!

Tuesday, September 7th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

-Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a mystery Barons inspired t-shirt presented by Paycor.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, September 8th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

- Zoo Member Night: Members of the Birmingham Zoo will receive a free General Admission ticket to tonight's game.

Thursday, September 9th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, September 10th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Publix Apron Cooking School Night: Come out to Regions Field tonight to taste the fabulous new ballpark treat concocted by the Birmingham Barons and Publix Aprons Cooking School.

- Post-Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, & Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health.

- Fan Appreciation Weekend: The Barons will celebrate Fan Appreciation Weekend from Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th. During Fan Appreciation Weekend fans will have access to free premium items, as well as allowing free access the Foundry Sports Fun Park.

Saturday, September 11th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Armed Forces Night: Come out to Regions Field as we honor those who have served in the Armed Forces thanks to Nucor Steel, T-Mobile, and WVTM-13.

- 9/11 Remembrance Night - Join us tonight as we pay tribute to the 20th anniversary of this major life event.

- Jersey Auction: Bid on game worn camo jersey throughout the night. Proceeds from tonight's auction will benefit Alabama Veteran.

- Super Saturday Fireworks: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Serra Toyota, Pearl River Resort, and CEFA.

- Fan Appreciation Weekend: The Barons will celebrate Fan Appreciation Weekend from Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th. During Fan Appreciation Weekend fans will have access to free premium items, as well as allowing free access the Foundry Sports Fun Park.

Sunday, September 12th - Barons vs. Rocket City Trash Pandas

-Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's.

- Batter Up For Books: Our third Batter up for Books will take place this afternoon, as the Barons welcome Better Basics to Regions Field to help educate young fans on the importance of reading.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

- Kids Run the Bases: Kids will have the chance to run the bases, just like their favorite Barons player after today's game thanks to Jack's and Papa John's. weather permitting

- Fan Appreciation Weekend: The Barons will celebrate Fan Appreciation Weekend from Friday, September 10th through Sunday, September 12th. During Fan Appreciation Weekend fans will have access to free premium items, as well as allowing free access the Foundry Sports Fun Park.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

