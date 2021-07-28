Barons Begin 12-Game Homestand on Tuesday

The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City next week as they kick off a 12-game series starting on Tuesday, August 3rd and ending on Sunday, August 15th. The Barons will face the Mississippi Braves in the first six games of the homestand which will feature Thirsty Thursday, a Post-Game Fireworks Show, and a Bobblehead Giveaway featuring 2019 Southern League All-Star MVP Luis Robert. The second part of the homestand will feature the Barons taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts in a six-game series. Series highlights will include Salute to Summer Games Night, an Adult Jersey Giveaway, and Pyro-Palooza.

Tuesday, August 3rd - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Peanut-Free Night: Regions Field will be scrubbed clean of peanuts for this game thanks to Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center. No peanut products will be sold at tonight's game.

T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Barons inspired t-shirt presented by Paycor.

-Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, August 4th - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, August 5th - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, August 6th - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Regions Bank Stress Ball Giveaway: Tonight, the first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a Softee Ball courtesy of Regions Bank.

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Alabama Power, Coca-Cola, and Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health.

CBS-42: CBS-42 Night

Saturday, August 7th - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Luis Robert Sliding Bobblehead: Tonight, the first 1,000 fans 18 and over will receive a one of a kind Luis Robert Bobblehead thanks to Auto-Owners Insurance. Limit one bobblehead per person.

Sunday, August 8th - Barons vs. Mississippi Braves

Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

Kids Backpack Giveaway: Tonight, the first 500 kids 12 and under will receive a back to school backpack courtesy of Ascension St. Vincent's.

Batter Up For Books: Our second Batter up for Books will take place this afternoon, as the Barons welcome Better Basics to Regions Field to help educate young fans on the importance of reading.

Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

Tuesday, August 10th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

-Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, August 11th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

-Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Salute to Summer Games Night: Tonight, the Barons celebrate the 2020 Summer Games with special promotions and activities thanks to WVTM-13 and the Lakeshore Foundation.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, August 12th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, August 13th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Adult Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 kids fans will receive a special Magic City themed jersey thanks to the Birmingham Association of Realtors.

Due to Pyro-Palooza on Saturday, there will not be a Post-Game Fireworks show this night.

Saturday, August 14th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Pyro Palooza: Join us at Regions Field for the biggest Fireworks Show of the season----Pyro Palooza thanks to Serra Toyota, Pearl River Resort, and CEFA.

Sunday, August 15th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

