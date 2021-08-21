Barons Beat Smokies in Game One, Game Two Postponed

SEVIERVILLE, TN - The Birmingham Barons (50-43) defeated the Tennessee Smokies (41-50), 2-1, in game one Saturday night at Smokies Stadium. The second game was postponed due to rain, and will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

Birmingham opened the scoring in game one with a two-out rally in the second inning. Joe DeCarlo extended the inning with a double, and scored on J.J. Muno's RBI single. The Barons extended their lead to 2-0 in the third inning thanks to a Yolbert Sanchez solo homer.

The Smokies scored their lone run in the fifth inning as Chase Strumpf and Andy Weber singled in back-to-back at-bats to give the Smokies runners on the corners with nobody out. Tyler Payne's sacrifice fly brought Strumpf home.

Smokies' starter Cam Sanders (L, 4-7) continued his recent streak of strong pitching. Sanders allowed seven hits and two earned runs while striking out five in six innings. Scott Kobos tossed a perfect seventh inning in his Double-A debut.

The Smokies had just four hits in the loss. Strumpf led the way going 2-for-3, while scoring the Smokies only run. Nelson Maldonado and Weber both finished 1-for-3.

The Smokies and Barons will play a doubleheader at Smokies Stadium Sunday afternoon, both games will be seven innings in length. Fans can hear all Smokies games by going to https://www.milb.com/tennessee/fans/audio-listen-live.

Game one is scheduled to begin at 1 PM, with gates opening at 12 PM. The first 1,000 fans through the gate on Sunday afternoon will receive a free Trucker Hat presented by Pepsi.

