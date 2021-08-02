Barons Batter Trash Pandas, 9-5

MADISON, AL - The Birmingham Barons banged out 16 hits as they defeated the Rocket City Trash Pandas 9-5 to earn a split of the teams' six-game series Sunday evening at Toyota Field in front of 5,926 fans.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning as designated hitter Tyler Neslony ripped a two-run homer to left to put the Barons up 2-0. The Barons would add to their lead in the third when rightfielder Craig Dedelow rocketed a three-run homer down the rightfield line to increase Birmingham's advantage to 5-0. They added another run in the fifth as leftfielder Ian Dawkins led off with a single, stole second, then scored on a two-out, RBI single to left from shortstop J.J. Muno.

Rocket City tried to crawl back into the game with two unearned runs in the sixth as a bases loaded wild pitch from Barons reliever Alec Hansen scored second baseman Brendon Davis and moved everyone else up a base. Rightfielder Izzy Wilson followed with a sac fly to right to pull the Trash Pandas to within four.

The Trash Pandas added three more in the seventh to make it a one-run ballgame. With one out, centerfielder Orlando Martinez lifted a three-run homer to right-center to make the score 6-5.

However, the Barons responded with three more runs in a bizarre eighth inning off relief man Connor Higgins who allowed three runs on six hits on only 12 pitches, which included an out at home and a runner struck on a batted ball. Catcher Carlos Perez ripped an RBI double to put Birmingham up two before first baseman Jameson Fisher followed with a RBI single. Neslony then singled to move Fisher to second with one out.

That's when DeCarlo batted a line drive that struck Neslony for an out while also crediting DeCarlo with a single. Dedelow stood in next and bulleted another RBI single to right, which scored Fisher. On the play, Wilson booted the ball and DeCarlo tried to score on the play. However, the Barons first baseman was thrown out at the plate to end the inning.

From there, Barons reliever Felix Paulino tossed the final two innings of relief to nail down the game as he struck out three of the six men he faced. Taking the win was fellow-reliever Caleb Freeman (1-0), who also tossed two perfect innings in his Birmingham debut and struck out four. The loss fell to Trash Pandas starter Cristopher Molina (1-1) after he allowed two runs on three hits over two innings.

Fisher led the Barons attack with two singles and a double with an RBI and three runs scored. The final seven men in the Barons order went a combined 14-32. Neslony homered, singled, scored a run and drove in two. Dedelow homered, singled, scored a run and drove in three. Leftfielder Ian Dawkins was 2-5 with two singles, a stolen base and a run scored, and second baseman Mitch Roman finished with two singles in four at-bats with a stolen base and a run scored.

Centerfielder Joel Booker went 2-5 with two singles and two stolen bases, giving him a whopping seven steals for the series.

The Trash Pandas mustered five hits, with Davis registering two singles and two runs scored in five at-bats.

The Trash Pandas (37-38) will have the day off Monday before kicking off a 12-game road trip at Chattanooga (39-36) on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. CT. The game can be heard on 103.9 FM THE UMP and SportsRadio 730 AM with Josh Caray on the call.

