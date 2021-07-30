Barons Announce Collaboration with Publix Aprons Cooking School

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Publix Aprons Cooking School and the Birmingham Barons have announced a unique and appetizing collaboration.

Chefs from Aprons Cooking School and Regions Field will collaborate in an effort to create the next best baseball food item. Entertaining vignettes will be shown on the videoboard at Regions Field to Barons fans which will show chefs from both locations collaborating to create a one of a kind ball park food item. The collaboration will be celebrated on Aprons Cooking Schools Night at Regions Field on Friday, Sept. 10th. The dish created and selected by the chefs will be featured on the Regions Field Concession menu on that night.

Jonathan Nelson, President of the Birmingham Barons, says, "We are very excited to be working in collaboration with such a quality brand such as Publix. We know the Barons and Publix Aprons Cooking School are well aligned and that Barons fans will enjoy the creative concept and be excited to see the featured item on our menu on Aprons Cooking School Night September 10th ".

"The Publix Aprons Cooking School in Hoover, AL looks forward to collaborating with the Birmingham Barons in the quest to discover the next best baseball food to share with fans. Our chefs are ready to take on the challenge of bringing their culinary creations from their kitchen to the ballpark concession stands." - Nicole Krauss, Media Relations Manager, Publix Super Markets.

Both Publix Apron Cooking Schools and the Birmingham Barons are excited to share this opportunity with the Birmingham community.

