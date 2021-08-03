Barnstormers Win On Wild Pitch

August 3, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







It was only fitting that the Lancaster Barnstormers closed out the first half with a long, wild game.

Caleb Gindl raced home to score the winning run on a wild pitch in the bottom of the tenth inning as the Barnstormers defeated the York Revolution, 10-9, in the opener of a three-game series at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The win gave the Barnstormers an even 30-30 record for the half.

Scott Shuman (2-2) was able to keep York from scoring its free runner from second base in the top of the tenth, retiring all three batters he faced, including James Harris on a called third strike.

Gindl took his spot at second to begin the bottom of the tenth. Blake Allemand walked on four pitches. Alejandro De Aza flied out to moderately deep right center. Gindl took third, and Allemand was able to advance to second when Harris' throw back to the infield rolled free. Israel Cruz (0-1) struck out Trayvon Robinson for the second out. He had Kelly Dugan down in the count but eventually walked the first baseman. The second pitch to Anderson De La Rosa bounced away from catcher Lenin Rodriguez as the winning run scored.

Lancaster tied the game in dramatic fashion in the bottom of the ninth. Pinch hitter Anthony Peroni singled to center with one out and left for pinch runner Dominic DiSabatino. Closer Jim Fuller struck out Nick Shumpert for the second out, then sent DiSabatino to second on a wild pitch. Cleuluis Rondon stroked a ground single into left. Melky Mesa charged the play, but his throw up skipped up and got away from Rodriguez with DiSabatino sliding in with the tying tally.

Most of the night was a battle between Mesa and Allemand. Mesa singled home two runs in the first, led off a two-run third with a single and keyed a two-run fourth with his third single of the night as York broke out to a 6-1 lead. He later added his fourth homer in his last four games at Clipper Magazine Stadium for a 7-5 lead.

Allemand belted a three-run homer in the bottom of the fourth to cut York's lead to 6-5. His two-run blast in the eighth made in 9-8.

Jack Kenley also homered for York while Dugan and De La Rosa had RBI doubles for Lancaster in the contest, which Lancaster never led until the final play.

The Barnstormers will send newcomer Zach Smith (0-0) to the mound on Wednesday night against lefty Austin Nicely (4-5). Fans may tune into Blue Ridge 11 or the Barnstormers YouTube Channel, starting at 6:30.

NOTES: Shumpert singled in the second to extend his hitting streak to eight...Allemand has six of his 11 homers against York...Mesa is 20-for-42 (.476) with 19 RBI against Lancaster...The Barnstormers are 4-3 in extra inning games...The club won for the fourth time when trailing going into the final scheduled inning.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from August 3, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.