Barnstormers to Celebrate Opening Day Virtually

While Clipper Magazine Stadium may be shuttered during the Covid-19 crisis, it does not mean that fans of the Lancaster Barnstormers will not be able to connect with the team during what would have been Opening Week.

Two major online events are slated for the week. On Thursday, fans may watch a pre-recorded meet-and-greet with members of the 2020 Barnstormers club and coaches. All but two of the players signed by manager Ross Peeples before the shutdown will be part of the discussion.

Then, on Friday, there will be nine virtual "innings" that will involve a variety of Barnstormers-related celebrities that will be posted, beginning at 6:00 PM. Fans will hear from sound room gurus John Witwer and Tom Richards, watch some area youth throw first pitches. Cylo will be on his golf cart, acting a little crazy. General Manager Mike Reynolds will have an opportunity to thank fans for their ongoing support. An inning of play-by-play from Dave Collins, the Voice of the Barnstormers, and his guest color commentator Adam Gochnauer of Gochnauer Home Appliances will be presented. Members of the front office staff will sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame and dance the Cotton-Eyed Joe. Fans will be presenting memories of the first 15 seasons.

The coaching staff of Peeples, Troy Steffy, Caleb Gindl and Cody Eppley will wrap things up in the ninth. However, fans are invited to stay tuned after that for some possible "extra-inning" surprises.

In lieu of purchasing tickets for Opening Night, fans are invited to make donations to the Lancaster County Food Hub, which is partnering with the Barnstormers for the evening's festivities.

"Though it will not be the same as coming to Clipper Magazine Stadium to open up our 16th season here in Lancaster I think our fans and supporters will enjoy the Virtual Opening Day that our team was able to put together for them. And while bringing a little bit of the Barnstormers experience to their homes we also get to use this experience to raise funds for a great community organization, the Lancaster County Food Hub." said Reynolds.

