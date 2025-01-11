Barnstormers Sign Rookie Receiver

January 11, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver Treveyon Pratt to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Pratt (6-2, 195, Morgan State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Pratt began his career at Savannah State appearing in 8 games and collecting 9 receptions for 221 yards in his freshman season. Pratt then transferred to North Carolina Central University for his sophomore and junior seasons. In two seasons with the Eagles, Pratt appeared in 17 games collecting 25 receptions for 302 yards and two touchdowns. Pratt spent his senior season at Morgan State University appearing in 10 games with the Bears collecting 25 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns, completing his collegiate run as one of the top receivers in the league.

Following his collegiate career, Pratt earned an invitation to the Tennessee Titans Rookie Minicamp.

"Treveyon Pratt is a tremendous athlete with a long frame," said Coach Mogensen. "That athletic combination, along with his college production got him an NFL opportunity with the Titans. He has the skill set of a guy who can step in and be a difference maker from day one."

Pratt will join the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from January 11, 2025

Barnstormers Sign Rookie Receiver - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.