Barnstormers Sign Rookie Defensive Back

DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Jermal Martin, Jr. to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Martin, Jr. (5-11, 180, Wake Forest) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Martin, Jr. began his career at California University of Pennsylvania. In three seasons with the Vulcans, Martin, Jr. compiled 118 total tackles, ten tackles for loss, four sacks, 12 interceptions, 28 pass deflections, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Martin, Jr. also earned numerous accolades including 2021 AFCA D-II First Team All-America, 2021 Super Region One Defensive Player of the Year, and 2021 PSAC West Defensive Athlete of the Year. Martin, Jr. transferred to Wake Forest University as a redshirt senior where he appeared in 13 games tallying 38 total tackles, two tackles for loss, five pass deflections, and one interception.

"Jermal is a big time signing for us," said Coach Mogensen. "He was a dynamic All-American corner at the D2 level and then used the transfer portal to jump up to a Power 4 program at Wake Forest where he continued his elite play as a starter there. We are expecting Jermal to step into the IFL and continue his elite play as a ball hawking DB."

Martin, Jr. will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

