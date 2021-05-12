Barnstormers Sign Rincon, Lawson's Contract Purchased by Houston

The Lancaster Barnstormers have signed former York and Somerset right-hander Junior Rincon, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Peeples has also been informed that the Houston Astros have purchased the contract of right-handed pitcher Brandon Lawson, who was expected to be one of Lancaster's top starting pitchers in 2021.

Rincon, 29, appeared in 43 games for the Revolution in 2018, posting a 1-4 record with 10 saves and a 2.93 ERA. Over 43 innings, the Dominican Republic native yielded 35 hits and walked 22 while striking out 37. He got into eight games with the Patriots in 2019 and allowed eight runs in 8.1 innings of work.

Rincon faced the Barnstormers on 10 occasions over those two seasons.

Prior to his time in the Atlantic League, Rincon pitched in the Miami, Milwaukee and Atlanta organizations. He signed with the Marlins as a free agent in 2011 but missed all of 2012 and most of 2013. He rose through the ranks of the Milwaukee system, beginning in 2014, reaching Class AA Biloxi by 2016. Rincon split the 2017 campaign between Class A Florida and Class AA Mississippi in the Atlanta organization.

"Rincon stayed in touch with me during this off-season and handled himself very well in the process," said Peeples. "He's been in this league before and has had some success. He has a good are with a good curveball and can be effective."

Lawson, 26, had signed with the Barnstormers for the second time but has yet to appear in a regular season game. San Francisco purchased the right-hander's contract during Lancaster's spring training in 2019. The former Tampa Bay farmhand was 5-9 with a 3.70 ERA with Class AA Richmond in 2019. He is currently pitching for Corpus Christi in the AA Central League.

"Congratulations to Lawson on having his contract purchased by the Astros," said Peeples. "We sure haven't had him long either time he has been with us. We wish him well and hope we have more of this type of announcement to come."

