Barnstormers Sign Pitcher

Lancaster, PA - The Lancaster Barnstormers signed right-hander pitcher Hunter Speer, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Speer, 26, is a former Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox farmhand. He came recommended to Peeples by 2021 reliever Ryan Eades.

He signed with the Dodgers after being drafted in the 25th round in 2018. He spent two seasons in the Pioneer League at Ogden, posting a combined 3-2 record with seven saves and a 5.15 ERA. Last year, he opened at Class AA Tulsa, was moved to Class A+ Great Lakes and then moved to the White Sox system where he finished with Class A Kannapolis. The New Orleans native went 2-2 with a save and a 7.90 ERA over four stops, including a brief stint at the White Sox complex in Arizona.

The right-hander was in the White Sox minor league camp this spring.

Speer spent two years at Nicholls State in his native Louisiana before finishing his collegiate career at William Carey College in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

"Speer is a guy who came highly recommended. He has a good arm and a lot to work with," said Peeples.

He takes the roster spot of LHP Josh Smith, who was released by the Barnstormers following Monday's exhibition game against York.

The Barnstormers open their 2022 season this Thursday at Gastonia's CaroMont Health Park at 6:15. The home opener is slated for Friday, April 29 at 6:30 against the York Revolution.

