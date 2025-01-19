Barnstormers Sign Ivy League Receiver

January 19, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed wide receiver James Jones III to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Jones (5-10, 190, Utah State) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Jones spent four seasons at Dartmouth College. During his time with the Big Green, Jones appeared in 28 games collecting 17 receptions for 223 yards and two touchdowns earning All Ivy League Second Team Honors in his senior season. Jones then transferred to New Mexico State University as a Graduate Student, where he appeared in nine games with the Aggies.

""James is a big body wide receiver hybrid that had the capability to do a lot of different stuff for us offensively," said Coach Mogensen. "We plan to utilize him to diversify our offense and add wrinkles we otherwise wouldn't be able to."

Jones will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

