Barnstormers Sign Defensive Back

March 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back Isaac Duffy to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Duffy (5-9, 195, Albany) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Duffy began his career at North Carolina State University before transferring to Albany University. Duffy spent three seasons with the Great Danes, where he appeared In 34 games collecting 131 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, and three interceptions.

"Isaac comes to us with tremendous experience, Power 4 time at NC State and high level experience at University of Albany," said Coach Mogensen. "He has played all 4 DB spots and will be able to slide in for us at numerous different positions."

Duffy will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the next few weeks.

