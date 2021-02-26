Barnstormers Return Three Veteran Pitchers

February 26, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







Manager Ross Peeples continues to build his team for the 2021 season with the return of three veteran Lancaster pitchers, it was announced today.

Right-handers Garrett Granitz and Scott Shuman, along with lefty Jared Lakind will all be back in 2021 as the Barnstormers now have eight players under contract for the season which begins May 27 at Gastonia's Fuse District Stadium.

Granitz, 34, has appeared in 90 games over the Barnstormers' last two seasons on the field. The Madison, Wisconsin-area native has a 1-3 record with a 4.07 ERA in 101.2 innings of work. He has recorded one Lancaster save and made four spot starts for the Stormers in 2019.

"Granitz can be valuable as a situational guy, including long relief," said Peeples. "He comes from that different angle which can be tough to pick up and can throw multiple days in a row which is always an asset."

Shuman, 32, will be in his fourth season with the Barnstormers and his sixth overall in the Atlantic League. With the Barnstormers, the Georgia native has an 8-2 record with five saves and a 2.39 ERA in 124 games. The hard-throwing right-hander has fanned 165 in 120.2 innings while wearing a Lancaster uniform.

He had previously pitched for Bridgeport and Long Island in the Atlantic League as well as having been a part of the San Francisco and Tampa Bay farm systems earlier in his career.

"Shuman has proven he can be one of the best relievers in the league," Peeples added. "When he is healthy, he gives your staff a solid back end guy, who is fun to watch."

Both Granitz and Shuman pitched for the Chicago Dogs in the American Association during the Atlantic League's 2020 hiatus.

Lakind, who turns 29 in less than two weeks, will be in his third season with Lancaster. The lefty from the Houston, Texas suburbs worked out of the Barnstormers' bullpen in 2018 before becoming a rotation starter in 2019. He is 9-12 during his Lancaster tenure with a 4.59 ERA over his two Lancaster seasons. A converted first baseman, Lakind took to the mound in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization in 2013. He has also been with the Miami Marlins.

His most memorable start came at Long Island in May, 2019 when he retired the first 20 Ducks batters before Long Island eventually rallied off the Lancaster pen in the ninth for a 2-1 victory.

"Lakind is coming in as a pen guy this year," said Peeples. "He has had a couple of solid seasons with us and has value in that he can start or come out of the pen."

The lefty pitched in the four-team league at Sugar Land's Constellation Field in 2020, going 1-3. He is slated to pitch for Team Israel in the Summer Olympics in Tokyo this year.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from February 26, 2021

Barnstormers Return Three Veteran Pitchers - Lancaster Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.