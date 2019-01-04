Barnstormers Reliever Signs with Arizona

January 4, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release





Left-handed reliever Matt Marksberry, a member of the 2018 Lancaster Barnstormers, has signed a minor league contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks, it was announced today.

Marksberry, 28, appeared in 35 games for the Atlanta Braves between the 2015 and 2016 seasons. Injuries and illness curtailed his career, and he made only six appearances for Quebec City during the 2017 campaign.

As a Barnstormer in 2018, the Cincinnati native went 2-2 with a 1.82 ERA in 45 appearances. Over 39 2/3 innings of work, he yielded 31 hits and struck out 47. He was reached for only four runs in 22 innings over his final 28 appearances of the season and walked only four batters in his final 16 1/3 innings of work. Left-handed hitters batted only .136 against him.

Marksberry made two appearances in the Barnstormers' playoff series against Sugar Land, yielding one hit and one unearned run.

During this off-season, the product of Campbell University has pitched for Mayaguez in the Puerto Rican Winter League. He has fired 18 shutout innings over 15 appearances, allowing only 10 hits.

"I am glad to see Matt get another opportunity," said Lancaster manager Ross Peeples. "He has worked very hard to get back to where he was at one time. We wish him all the best."

"I had a great time in Lancaster. That experience helped propel me to where I am now," said Marksberry. "The league is good, and I'm very grateful for the opportunity that Ross Peeples gave me last season."

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from January 4, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.