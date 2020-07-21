Barnstormers Offer Clipper Magazine Stadium to Toronto Blue Jays

Mark Shapiro, your needs may be met right here in the Susquehanna Valley.

After all, your Toronto Blue Jays are temporarily without a home. Clipper Magazine Stadium is temporarily without a baseball team.

Lancaster has a practical solution to both of these problems. The Barnstormers are making an offer to the Jays to play their 2020 home schedule on Prince Street.

It would be a perfect match. Lancaster has a number of big league quality hotels and is annually honored as one of the nation's top tourist attractions. Clipper Magazine Stadium was recently named the top facility in independent league baseball. As the Barnstormers have found for the last 15 years, the community would be warm and welcoming.

There is even a local flair with Lancaster-Lebanon League alumnus Derek Fisher on the Toronto roster.

The move has an additional benefit to the Blue Jays, moving them to within a quick bus trip of division rivals New York and Baltimore as well as NL East opponents Philadelphia and Washington.

Think of the storylines. Would Vladimir Guerrero, Jr. or Aaron Judge clear the back fence in left? Does Cavan Biggio have a chance to hit the buildings on the other side of Clay Street? Can the Barnstormers amass a great collection of broken bats from today's top stars for the craft beer deck? Will these prime athletes resist the temptation of eating their way through Lancaster County?

"It would be an honor to host the Blue Jays," says Barnstormers General Manager Mike Reynolds. "I'm confident that we would be able to provide great hospitality and a first class experience for everyone in their organization. I'm also confident that Lancaster County, with its tremendous reputation for hospitality, would be amazing hosts for the summer as well. Recently being named the 2020 Best Indy Ballpark by ballparkdigest.com is just one of many reasons why I feel they should consider Clipper Magazine Stadium."

