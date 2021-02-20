Barnstormers Ink Outfielders Devon Torrence and Ledarious Clark

February 20, 2021 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers have inked outfielders Devon Torrence and LeDarious Clark to contracts for the 2021 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

Torrence, who played for the Barnstormers in 2019, and Clark had both signed to play for Lancaster in 2020 before the season was cancelled by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The popular Torrence, 31, had played in only three professional baseball games, all in 2014, before joining the Barnstormers for the 2019 season. Peeples was able to weave the switch hitter into 97 games in which he batted .227 and stole 26 bases. The former college football player hit a pair of home runs and drove in 23.

A native of Canton, Ohio, Torrence played defensive back and served in the punt returner role for the Buckeyes from 2007-10. Over those four seasons, he intercepted four passes, returning one for a touchdown. Following his career at Ohio State, he signed with three NFL teams and one CFL team but never appeared in a regular season game.

"Torrence was our most improved player in 2019," said Peeples. "The strides he made from the start to end of that season were incredible to watch. In addition, he is a great ambassador for our organization, both on and off the field."

Clark, 27, spent five seasons in the Texas Rangers' system before joining the Barnstormers in the spring of 2020. The right-handed hitter belted 12 homers for Class A- Hickory in 2016 and 13 more at Class A+ Down East (Kinston, NC) in 2020. Clark spent the 2019 season at Class AA Frisco, hitting .200 in 38 games.

The native of Meridian, Mississippi has contributed 99 stolen bases over his five professional seasons in which he has batted .238.

"We have gotten good reports on Clark," Peeples added. "Those reports say that he has a lot of tools but that he has not put it together consistently as of yet. We are hoping he can come here and do just that."

The signings give the Barnstormers three players under contract for the 2021 season, which is scheduled to open May 28.

