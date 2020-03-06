Barnstormers Ink Outfield Pair

The Lancaster Barnstormers have re-signed outfielder Devon Torrence and inked outfielder LeDarious Clark for the 2020 season, it was announced today by manager Ross Peeples.

In addition, right-hander Brooks Hall, an 11-game winner for the Barnstormers in 2018 has agreed to return for 2020, joining the Lancaster bullpen.

The signings bring the total number of players under contract to ten for the upcoming campaign.

Torrence, 30, batted .227 for the Barnstormers in 2019 in what was his first full professional season. The switch hitter homered twice and stole 26 bases in his 97 games.

The former Ohio State University football player batted .190 through July 14. He hit his first career home run against High Point on July 18 and compiled a season-high seven-game hitting streak, August 18-25.

Torrence was initially signed by the Houston Astros in 2007. The Akron, Ohio native also had a short stint in the Kansas City Royals' system in 2014. He has also been in camp and on practice squads with three National Football League teams and one Canadian Football League team.

"Devon can play all three outfield spots and brings a lot of speed to the table," said Peeples. "He was probably our most improved player last year, and I am interested to see how much more he has developed during the off-season."

Clark, 26, joins the Barnstormers out of the Texas Rangers organization where he spent the last five seasons after signing as the 12th round pick for Texas in 2015. The right-handed slugger belted 13 home runs in the Texas system in both 2016 and 2017. Last season, the Mississippi native saw action in 38 games, batting .200 with five home runs for Class AA Frisco.

The 2020 season will be his first in the Atlantic League.

"Clark comes highly recommended to us," said Peeples. "He is also a guy who can play all three outfield spots. He is a really good athlete with some pop in him."

Hall, 29, went 11-4 during the Barnstormers' playoff season in 2018 as a member of the starting rotation. In 116.2 innings of work over 21 starts, the right-hander allowed 128 hits while walking only 31 and striking out 99. He only surrendered eight home runs while compiling a 4.94 ERA.

The native of Anderson, South Carolina was drafted in the fourth round by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2010. He reached Class AAA with the Brewers in Colorado Springs in 2016 and with the Arizona Diamondbacks at Reno in 2017. Over a season and a half (2015-16), Hall went 13-10 at Class AA Biloxi.

He did not pitch in 2019 after spending the previous winter in Venezuela and Australia.

"Brooks is a guy who pitched very well for us," said Peeples. He probably had the best pure stuff on the staff two years ago. After sitting out last year and missing the game, he wanted to come back and play. We will use him in the bullpen and maybe for some spot starts."

