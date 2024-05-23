Barnstormers Game Preview vs. Green Bay Blizzard

May 23, 2024 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES, IA - For the first time this season, the Iowa Barnstormers (2-6) will face the Green Bay Blizzard (6-2) back home in Wells Fargo Arena Friday at 7:05 pm.

In a game that could only be called a shootout, Iowa watched as the game-winning kick sailed through the uprights for a 57-55 walk off win by the Quad City Steamwheelers.

Multiple Barnstormers had career days, which should give the team something to hold on to as they face their second top-3 team in the IFL Eastern Conference. Quarterback Kyle King had a season-best 260 yards and five touchdowns, wide receivers Keshaun Taylor and Darren Wilson also both had season-highs with 106 and 82 receiving yards respectively.

Green Bay currently rides a two-game win streak after beating the Frisco Fighters, the conference's top team, 67-38 Saturday. Wide receiver Demetrius Moore had an impressive showing of 77 yards and two scores, however, running back E.J. Burgess was the star of the show as he racked up 85 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

These two rivals have already met twice with the Blizzard coming out on top on both occasions, but these match-ups have been closely decided within 11 points.

Offensively, the Barnstormers offensive line will need to be wary of defensive lineman Scean Mustin who anchors the IFL's third-best total defense and has registered a sack against Iowa in both match-ups. Defensively, the Barnstormers will need to look out for both Moore and Burgess as well as quarterback Max Meylor who has proven to be a threat in the passing and ground game.

Fans can tune into the game live on the Indoor Football League's official YouTube channel. Live updates will also be posted on the Iowa Barnstormers Twitter account.

