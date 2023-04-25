Barnstormers Drop Spring Finale

April 25, 2023 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Lancaster Barnstormers News Release







The Lancaster Barnstormers had one of those frustrating days at the plate that is good to get out of the system before the games count.

Lancaster rapped out seven hits and drew five walks but left all 12 men on base, being shutout, 2-0, by the California Dogecoin Tuesday afternoon at Clipper Magazine Stadium.

The Barnstormers never had the leadoff man aboard in the game but had a runner reach scoring position in seven of the nine frames. They had three men advance to third but were overall 0-for-12 with runners in scoring position on the afternoon.

Joe Carpenter, the club's hottest hitter this spring collected two of the seven hits, both singles, and came the closest to driving home a run, flying to deep center for the final out in the sixth.

Lancaster's pitching staff was again impressive, combining to strike out 11 while yielding only four hits. Following four no-hit innings by Dominic DiSabatino, Bret Clarke allowed a leadoff walk to Bryen Kimbrough in the fifth. Kimbrough moved up on an infield out and took third on a passed ball. Anthony Gomez grounded a double inside the third base bag for the game's first run.

The Dogecoin plated another run in the eighth as pinch runner Kevin Johnson avoided being thrown out on a busted steal attempt when the throw to second sailed into center field. Johnson came around to score on a pair of Tyler LaPorte wild pitches.

Lancaster will visit Southern Maryland on Friday evening to open the regular season with a 6:35 start. The game may be viewed on FloSports beginning at 6:30.

• Discuss this story on the Atlantic League message board...





Atlantic League Stories from April 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.