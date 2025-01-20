Barnstormers Add to DB Corps

January 20, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive back D'Verik Daniel the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Daniel (5-10, 195, Florida International) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Daniel began his career at Catawba College, appearing in nine games and collecting 35 total tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, one interception, two pass breakups, and a sack. Daniel then transferred to Florida International University for the remainder of his collegiate career. In two seasons with the Panthers, Daniel appeared in 20 games collecting 79 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and one interception.

"D'Verik is another piece to our restructured defensive backfield," said Coach Mogensen. "He is a strong player who brings physicality, but is athletic enough to run and cover. We hope he acclimates well to the indoor game and can be a difference maker for us."

Daniel will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the spring.

