Barnstormers Add Another to Defensive Line

March 1, 2025 - Indoor Football League (IFL)

Iowa Barnstormers News Release







DES MOINES - The Iowa Barnstormers have signed defensive lineman Gabe Smith to the 2025 roster, Head Coach Dave Mogensen announced today.

Smith (6-4, 245, Texas Southern) joins the Iowa Barnstormers for his rookie season in the Indoor Football League (IFL). Collegiately, Smith spent four years at Texas Southern University where he appeared in 26 games.

"Gabe is an explosive edge player who has the capability of putting pressure on QBs quickly," said Coach Mogensen. "He is a great addition to the dynamic of our defensive front and a guy who could really make some noise defensively."

Smith will enter the Iowa Barnstormers Training Camp in the next few weeks.

2025 Iowa Barnstormers Player Signings are presented by Kelly's Little Nipper. Enjoy a variety of appetizers, tasty burgers, delicious baskets, sandwiches, and pizzas daily at Kelly's Little Nipper. Visit them at 1701 E Grand Ave in Des Moines.

Season Tickets for the 2025 Iowa Barnstormers season are on sale now. Don't miss a minute of the action! Lock in the same great seat at all eight home games for as low as $128 per seat. Call the Barnstormers front office at 515-633-2255 for more information.

• Discuss this story on the Indoor Football League message board...





Indoor Football League Stories from March 1, 2025

Barnstormers Add Another to Defensive Line - Iowa Barnstormers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.