Bark in the Park Is Tonight

Tuesday, July 27: 7:05 p.m. First Pitch

It's our first Bark in the Park, presented by Sam's Cats and Dogs, of the season! Dogs are allowed anywhere in the stands and do not need a special ticket; just purchase tickets for the humans attending! Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

Wednesday, July 28: DOUBLEHEADER

That's right; two games for the price of one. Both games are scheduled to be seven innings with a 40-minute break between games. Gates open at 4 p.m. for a 5:05 p.m. first pitch. Baseball Bingo, presented by Tulalip Bingo & Slots, will start with the second game. There will be up to seven winners: five bingos and two blackouts.

Thursday, July 29

You know what Throwback Thursday, presented by Coors Light, means: select concessions are just $2.50, all night long! Enjoy 12 oz Coors Lights, sodas, hot dogs and small bags of popcorn for just $2.50 each.

Friday, July 30

It's time for another Funko Friday! This week's giveaway is a Funko Field Exclusive Tie-Dye Webbly POP! Friday also kicks off Copa Weekend; all weekend long, the Frogs will be the Conquistadores! Stay tuned for more information about the game-worn Conquistadores Jersey Auction. Plus, purchase tennis balls for $5 per bag for postgame Launch-a-Ball.

Saturday, July 31

As Copa Weekend continues, our first 1,000 fans will get an Evan White Bobblehead giveaway, presented by Sound Transit. End the night with postgame fireworks presented by Washington's Lottery.

Sunday, August 1

Wrap up Copa Weekend with us! The first 1,000 fans will get AquaSox Socks presented by Althea's Footwear Solutions. Plus, every Sunday home game is Kids Run the Bases postgame. Kids line up at the first base gate 10 minutes after the game ends; Kids Club members go first! Please note, kids cannot go on the field until after the players exit the field. Kids Run the Bases is weather permitting.

All giveaways are one per person, not per ticket.

