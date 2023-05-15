Bark in the Park, Friday Night Fireworks & Military Appreciation Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls are back for their fourth homestand of 2023 with a six-game series against the Milwaukee Brewers' Triple-A affiliate Nashville Sounds. The exciting week includes the first Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday (May 16), Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Vodka and Kids Eat Free Wednesday (May 17), ACC Night with Dollar Dog Night and 1913 Throwback Jerseys (May 18), Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux (May 19), Military Appreciation Night presented by Weldon Mills Distillery followed by Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World (May 20), and Wool E.'s Birthday and Sunday Funday with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist (May 21) closing out the week.

Tuesday, May 16th vs Nashville (6:35pm)

- Tacos & Tallboys Tuesday: Swing by the DBAP for the first Tacos and Tallboys Tuesday of the year, featuring $2 tacos and $5 select 16 ounce cans!

Wednesday, May 17th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - presented by Foothills Brewing

Bark in the Park: Our paw-pular Bark in the Park nights presented by Tito's Vodka are back! Dogs are welcome to join their owners at the DBAP in outfield reserve seats or on the outfield berm. More information and tickets can be found here: https://www.milb.com/durham/tickets/bark-in-the-park

Kids Eat Free Wednesdays: Fans age 12 & under can get a voucher at Lowes Foods Guest Services good for a Sahlen's hot dog, chips & soft drink at every Wednesday evening home game in 2023.

Thursday, May 18th vs Nashville (6:35pm)

- Dollar Dog Night: Fans can enjoy $1 Sahlen's hot dogs at every Thursday night home game in 2023!

- ACC Night: With the ACC Baseball Championship being held at the DBAP later this month, fans are encouraged to wear their favorite school's colors on ACC Night.

1913 Throwback Night: The Bulls are throwing it back to pay homage to the 1913 Durham Bulls, with players and coaches wearing specialty jerseys modeled after that team's uniform.

Friday, April 19th vs Nashville (6:35pm) - presented by Amica Insurance

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after every Friday night game for Friday Night Fireworks presented by bioMerieux!

Saturday, May 20th vs Nashville (6:35pm)- presented by Weldon Mills Distillery

Saturday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for the first Saturday Night Fireworks show of the season presented by Window World

Military Appreciation Night: The Bulls will honor the men and women who have and are serving in our Armed Forces with Military Appreciation at the DBAP.

Ripken the Bat Dog: Ripken the Bat Dog returns to the DBAP, fetching bats for the Bulls on most Saturday home games. Presented By Sit Means Sit Apex.

Sunday, May 21st vs Nashville (1:05pm) - presented by Lowes Foods

Wool E. Bull's Birthday: Celebrate the Greatest Mascot in the World's big day with surprise appearances by his mascot friends from around the triangle area.

Kids Run the Bases: Kids 12 and under will be able to run the bases after Sunday home games at the DBAP thanks to Nature's Twist!

Tickets for all 2023 Durham Bulls home games are available, and can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com, or by calling 919.956.BULL.

