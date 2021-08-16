Bark in the Park, Afforda-Bull Eats, Military Appreciation & Two Fireworks Nights Highlight Upcoming Bulls Homestand

DURHAM, NC - The Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, August 17 to start a six-game homestand versus the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp, the Triple-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins, for the next edition of the Surf & Turf Series, with Durham leading the overall series 14-10, needing six more victories to clinch the series. The homestand features the return of fan-favorite promotions including Bark in the Park (August 18) and Afforda-BULL Eats (August 19), in addition to two post-game fireworks shows on August 20 and August 21, as well as Military Appreciation (August 20) and Back to School Night (August 22).

Tuesday, August 17 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm)

Tuesday Night Baseball: Enjoy a beautiful night for baseball at the DBAP as the Bulls return home to continue the Surf & Turf Series against the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp.

Wednesday, August 18 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm) presented by Sit Means Sit and Tito's Vodka

Bark in the Park: Dogs are welcome to join their owners in Outfield Reserve seating or the Outfield Lawn. Dog owners must purchase a separate ticket for their canines, which includes a donation to our friends at Second Chance Pet Adoptions. For more information on Bark in the Park Nights, please click here: https://www.milb.com/durham/tickets/bark-in-the-park

Thursday, August 19 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm) presented by Go Triangle

Afforda-BULL Eats: Afforda-BULL Eats returns to the DBAP, with a value menu that includes $2 hot dogs, $2 peanuts, $2 popcorn, $3 souvenir soda and more!

Beats, Brews & Baseball: 2Digh4 will be performing Country/Southern Rock outside the Blue Cross NC front gates from 5:30 p.m. until just before first pitch.

Friday, August 20 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm) presented by WGU

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Biomerieux: The skies will ignite with a post-game fireworks show at the DBAP courtesy of Biomerieux.

Military Appreciation Night: The Bulls salute the members of our Armed Forces with Military Appreciation Night at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Saturday, August 21 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm) presented by Fifth Third Bank

Saturday Night Fireworks presented by Window World: Post-game fireworks shows return following Saturday evening contests at Durham Bulls Athletic Park courtesy of Window World.

Sunday, August 22 vs Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6:35pm)

Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist: Kids will be able to run the bases after the game with Kids Run The Bases presented by Nature's Twist.

Back to School Night: With a new school year upon us, the Bulls celebrate with special themed in-game promotions and more!

Tickets for all remaining 2021 Bulls home games are on sale now. Group outings and season tickets or mini plans can also be purchased at durhambulls.com, or by calling the Mako Medical Ticket Office at 919.956.BULL.

