Bardowell's Blast, Avant's Dominance Help Spikes Past Thunder, 6-2

TRENTON, N.J. -Matthew Bardowellsmashed a 425-foot solo home run, andCorey Avantstruck out seven batters in three superb innings of middle relief to lead the State College Spikes to a 6-2 victory over the Trenton Thunder on Wednesday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark.

Bardowell, a product of Riverside City College in California who is committed to play at Cal State Fullerton, launched his homer on a 1-2 pitch off Trenton (7-4) starterDylan Heine(0-1) in the third inning. The Rancho Cucamonga, Calif. native's solo shot was one of five two-out runs plated by the Spikes (6-5).

State College started the offensive surge in the second afterBryce Matthewsdoubled, moved to third on an error that put Bardowell on base, and scored onWill Bush's RBI single.Aden HowardandEthan Mendozaproduced back-to-back two-out, run-scoring singles later in the same frame.

Luke Napletonscored on a passed ball shortly before Bardowell's blast in the third beforeCam Bufforddelivered an RBI single to cap the Spikes' scoring in the fourth.

Avant (1-0) made sure that six runs was more than the Spikes needed, taking over forBen Harrisin the fourth and yielding just one run on one hit and one walk. The right-hander from Wingate (N.C.) retired the last seven batters he faced in order and posted multiple strikeouts in every frame.

Daniel PadysakandTy Bucknercombined for three scoreless innings of relief at the end of the game, with Buckner nailing down the win via a 1-2-3 ninth inning on the hill.

Trenton'sBrendan O'Donnellhit a 415-foot solo homer of his own in the first inning to give the Thunder a short-lived lead.

The Spikes and Thunder will now meet in a rubber match of their three-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Thursday at 7 p.m. State College will send left-handerTy Fisher(0-0) to the mound against an as yet undetermined Trenton starter.

After Thursday's matchup, the Spikes will head to Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium to face the Frederick Keys in a three-game weekend series to finish the road trip, then enjoy an off day on Monday before starting a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 20 with a matchup onWalking Taco Tuesdaypresented byBigfoot Country Legendsagainst the Black Bears at 6:35 p.m.

Fans can also look forward to aSalute to Educatorson aWine Wednesdaypresented bySeven Mountains Wine CellarsandWOWY Radio, featuring half-price wine and Leinenkugel's Summer Shandy from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Plus, theReturn of $1 Beer NightsonThirsty Thursday, presented byThe BUS, will quench the thirst for fans of age with $1 12-oz. select drafts and $2 12-oz. craft drafts available from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Highlights of the upcoming weekend home series from June 23-25 includeStore Wars: Sheetz vs. Wawaon a4 for $44 Fridaypresented by93.7 3WZ, aSalute to John Williams FIREWORKS Showto cap offAdventure Nightpresented byThe Happy Valley Adventure Bureauon Saturday, and aSalute to Pickleballon Sunday.

Tickets for the upcoming homestand, as well as every game remaining on the Spikes' largest regular season home schedule in franchise history, are available now. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. until the end of the game on Saturday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the full 2023 promotional schedule, by visitingStateCollegeSpikes.com.

More ticket packages, including Flex Books and an array of group and hospitality options for the 2023 season, are currently on sale by calling the Spikes at (814) 272-1711. Additional information on all club ticketing options, as well as team news and schedule info, can be viewed at StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all the action of the Spikes' game on Thursday via theSpikes Radio Networkpresented byPenn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State AthleticswithJoe Putnamon the call. The broadcast starts withSpikes Live!presented byMount Nittany Health, on the air from Trenton Thunder Ballpark starting at approximately 6:45 p.m.

The game can be viewed worldwide on theMLB Draft Leaguestreaming platform atMLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link onStateCollegeSpikes.comand theTuneIn Radioapp.

