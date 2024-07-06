Barbra Banda Makes It Look So Easy Doesn'T She? #nwsl
July 6, 2024 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride YouTube Video
Check out the Orlando Pride Statistics
• Discuss this story on the National Women's Soccer League message board...
National Women's Soccer League Stories from July 6, 2024
- Kansas City Current Suffer First Defeat of 2024 Campaign in 2-1 Loss Against Orlando - Kansas City Current
- Chicago Red Stars Earn Second-Straight Shutout - Chicago Red Stars
- Utah Royals FC Head to Washington to Take on Seattle Reign FC - Utah Royals FC
- Houston Dash Close Road Trip with Loss to Chicago Red Stars - Houston Dash
- Racing Louisville Hits the Road for Away Tilt at North Carolina - Racing Louisville FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to the Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- San Diego Wave FC Falls 1-0 to Portland Thorns at Providence Park - San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns Shut Out San Diego In 1-0 Victory - Portland Thorns FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Pride Stories
- Orlando City & Orlando Pride's "Orlando Soccer Insider" Wins 45th Season Telly Award
- Orlando Pride vs. Kansas City Current Match on September 13 Flexed to Prime Video
- Orlando Pride Signs Zambian International Grace Chanda
- Kickstand Cocktails Turns up the Heat as the New Spicy Canned Cocktail of Orlando City SC and Orlando Pride
- Orlando Pride Win Eighth Straight Game, Setting NWSL Record