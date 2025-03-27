Barbie Teams up with Peace Collective for Exclusive PWHL Collection Featuring PWHL Athletes Emma Maltais and Maggie Connors

(Toronto, ON) - Mattel, Inc., leading global toy and family entertainment company behind the iconic Barbie© brand, announced today a collaboration with the PWHL (Professional Women's Hockey League) featuring an exclusive collection celebrating the power of women in sport, designed by Canadian brand Peace Collective. Now a vailable for pre-order, the campaign features professional hockey player s Emma Maltais and Maggie Connors of the Toronto Sceptres who embrace the purpose driven collaboration and celebrate empowerment, inclusivity, and breaking barriers in sports and fashion.

"The evolution of Barbie embraces any changemaker, inclusive of those redefining the professional sports league in hockey," states Jennifer Gileno, Head of Licensing at Mattel Canada. "This unique collaboration marks a significant moment for Barbie, a brand that shares PWHL's vision for breaking barriers in any respective field, which is a marker of which this collaboration is built and something we're deeply proud of."

Teaming up with Peace Collective, which uses fashion as a vehicle for storytelling and positive change, was full of synergy. This, combined with the PWHL's trailblazing women's hockey league, marks a monumental moment to reinforce inspiration and empowerment, fueling the catch phrase "Our Game, Our Rules" featured throughout the collection.

"We are thrilled to unite Barbie and the PWHL together in a collaboration about what it means to play by your own rules- both on and off the ice," Yanal Dhailieh, founder of Peace Collective. "The collection is a celebration of strength, style, and breaking barriers. We hope to inspire and empower the next generation to dream big, skate hard, and make their mark."

Included in the offering is an array of rugby shirts, sweatsuits, a varsity jacket and accessories, each bearing the symbolic colours of PWHL's purple and the iconic Barbie pink, with graphics inspired by vintage hockey jerseys. The 9-piece Barbie x PWHL collection embodies the statement on owning one's power, rewriting the rules, and supporting the next generation of game-changers.

"Through our collaboration with Barbie and Peace Collective, we're proudly celebrating the strength, resilience, and ambition of the athletes and fans who are driving the future of professional women's hockey forward," states Kate Boyce, PWHL Vice President of Merchandising. "Together, we're inspiring girls and women everywhere to dream big and see themselves in the game."

The Barbie x PWHL collection is now available for pre-order today, March 27, 2025, exclusively at the PWHL ecommerce page - www.thepwhl.com across Canada and the USA.

