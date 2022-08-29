Barber Returns to Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, AL - Head Coach Glenn Detulleo announced today that forward Jacob Barber has signed for the 2022-23 season.

Barber, 30, will be entering his 5th professional season. Last season saw Barber make an instant impact in Huntsville with 63 points in 54 games, marking career highs in goals, assists, and points.

Barber is the sixth returning player to sign on for the 2022-23 season. Keep an eye on the Havoc's social media to stay up to date!

