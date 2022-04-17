Barber & Pearson Swap Places in Detroit

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Sunday recalled right wing Riley Barber from the Grand Rapids Griffins. In addition, the Red Wings reassigned center Chase Pearson to the Griffins.

Barber will join Detroit's active roster for the third time this season. The 27-year-old competed with the Red Wings for the first time in his career and made his NHL season debut on Dec. 18, registering two shots and a plus-one rating. Barber has appeared in two games for Detroit this season and has a plus-one rating. A former sixth-round draft choice of the Washington Capitals in 2012, the forward has skated in 14 NHL games with nine of them coming with Montreal during the 2019-20 campaign. With the Griffins this season, the seven-year-pro is tied for third on the roster with 42 points (19-23-42) in 44 games. The Pittsburgh, native is currently on a 12-game point streak (9-6-15) with Grand Rapids.

Pearson made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on March 24 at the New York Islanders, becoming the 191st Griffin to play in the NHL. The third-year pro appeared in his second NHL game last night against the New York Rangers. The 24-year-old has spent the last four campaigns with the Griffins, accumulating 64 points (25-39-64) and 41 penalty minutes in 146 outings. This season, Pearson has 18 points (7-11-18) and 18 penalty minutes in 49 games with Grand Rapids.

Single-game tickets are on sale through griffinshockey.com/tickets . Fans can secure their full-season , select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.