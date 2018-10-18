Baptiste Scores Twice in Admirals OT Win

October 18, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release





Ontario, CA - Troy Grosenick stopped 44 shots and Nick Baptiste scored twice to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 5-4 overtime win Wednesday at Citizens Business Bank Arena.

Milwaukee allowed a season-high 48 shots on the season, but Grosenick was sharp in improving his record to 3-0 on the season.

The game-winner was scored when Matt Donovan poke-checked the puck from the left point as Ontario tried to exit the zone. Baptiste grabbed possession and skated to the left dot. He then fired a wrist shot past the stick of Ontario goalie Cal Petersen at 2:32 of overtime.

The Ads moved to 4-0-1-0 on the season.

Milwaukee scored a power play goal to open the scoring at 3:53 of the first period. Baptiste skated into the offensive zone to the right hashmarks along the boards. He sent a shot to the goal that found its way past goalie Petersen. It was Baptiste's third goal of the season and his first on the power play. The goal was unassisted.

Ontario tied the game with a power play goal of its own at 6:12 of the first frame. Matt Luff slammed a backdoor pass from Matt Moulson inside the left post to knot the score.

The Reign grabbed the lead when defenseman Sean Walker jumped into a rush to rip a wrist shot from the slot into the goal at 7:17 of the first period.

Ontario outshot Milwaukee 18-9 in the first period.

Anthony Richard tied the game for the Admirals at 11:25 of the second period when he corralled the rebound of a Brian Cooper shot and, from his knees, lifted a backhander over the right shoulder of Petersen. It was Richard's third goal of the season with assists going to Cooper and Filip Pyrochta.

Milwaukee reclaimed the lead with another power play marker at 14:55 of the second period. After Fred Allard hit the crossbar from the left circle, the puck spilled to the right faceoff dot. Richard poked it to Rocco Grimaldi who slid a pass to Donovan. Donovan slapped the shot into the net for his second goal of the year.

In the third period, Ontario tied the score at 2:03 with a Matt Moulson goal. Then, Mikey Eyssimont gave the Reigna 4-3 lead at 12:13.

The Admirals tied the game at 4-4 at 14:41 of the third. Connor Brickley came off the Admirals bench and received a breakaway pass from Grimaldi. Brickley snapped a shot into the goal for his second tally of the year.

The Admirals four-game road trip continues Friday at San Diego. Milwaukee returns home Tues., Oct. 23rd at 7 pm against the San Antonio Rampage at Panther Arena. Fans can purchase tickets by calling the Admirals office at (414) 227-0550, or online at www.milwaukeeadmirals.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from October 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.