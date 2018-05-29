Bankers Healthcare Group First to Commit to New War Memorial Arena Luxury Suite

May 29, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch and Bankers Healthcare Group have announced an extended partnership through the 2022-23 season, which includes one of the six brand-new luxury suites in the War Memorial Arena.

As the leading provider of financial solutions for healthcare professionals, BHG is the first community partner to secure one of the six luxury suites being installed at the War Memorial Arena as part of the summer's venue upgrades. The commitment grants access to a suite in the North end of the arena outfitted with state-of-the-art amenities and entrance to the brand-new All Who Served Club located on the third floor of the arena.

"We are proud that our partner BHG, under the leadership of Al Crawford, has committed to be the first suite holder in the soon-to-be renovated Onondaga County War Memorial Arena," Crunch owner Howard Dolgon said. "Construction on the suites and many other upgrades to the building will begin shortly and we are all anxious to see what will be a spectacular finished product in time for the start of the 2018-19 season."

Along with the commitment to a luxury suite, BHG will continue to host an annual holiday party at Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital with Crunch players. BHG is also participating in a unique promotion to give local businesses the opportunity to become a Crunch corporate partner during part of the 2018-19 season. Additional details will be announced at a later date.

"Our long-time partnership with the Crunch is now an ingrained part of our culture. Our people love going to the games to cheer for the team and helping them extend care into our community at organizations like Upstate Golisano," said BHG Chairman/CEO Al Crawford. "As a supporter, friend and neighbor of the Crunch, we look forward to the next several seasons together and can't wait for other local businesses to sign up as a corporate partner, too."

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to healthcare professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $3 billion in financial solutions to satisfied customers nationwide and worked with over 110,000 practitioners. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Ticket packages for the 2018-19 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from May 29, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.