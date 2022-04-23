Bandits Swept in Doubleheader, Lose Seventh-Straight

Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits fell to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in both games of their Saturday doubleheader, with Wisconsin winning game one, 7-3 and taking game two, 5-2 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

The River Bandits had no answer for Rattlers' starter Antoine Kelly in game one, as the lefty allowed his only hit to Tyler Tolbert during the game's first at-bat, before tossing five scoreless innings including seven strikeouts.

Tyson Guerrero's third start of the season lasted just 2.2 innings after allowing four runs on seven base runners without a strikeout. Reliever Adrian Alcantara helped the lefty limit the damage by stranding a man to end the Rattler's three-run third, but gave up an RBI knock to Sal Frelick in the fourth to push Quad Cities' deficit to five.

While Robbie Baker kept the Bandits off the board in the sixth, the Timber Rattlers added two more in their half on Ernest Martinez's two-run double, his second two-bagger of the game.

Quad Cities got on the board against Baker in the top of the seventh on Cam Williams' three-run homer, but Baker ended the game just five pitches for a four-run Wisconsin victory.

Kelly (1-0) earned the win behind his scoreless gem, while Guerrero (0-2) ate the loss in the abbreviated showing.

In game two, the Bandits opened the scoring for the first time in the series and took a 1-0 against Brandon Knarr on Morgan McCullough's solo blast, his first of the season.

Anderso Paulino, who made his third start of the year, cruised through his first four frames and needed just 49 pitched to complete 4.0-scoreless innings, however, the righty allowed five consecutive hits in the bottom of the fifth, including back-to-back doubles by Tristan Peters and Yeison Coca that tied the game and gave Wisconsin a 2-1 lead respectively.

Now trailing 5-1, the Bandits snagged another run in the top of the sixth when Luca Tresh lasered a ball over the left-field wall for a solo smash, one of five hits allowed by Knarr, who gave up two runs on the two homers in his 5.2-innins start, which included seven strikeouts.

After Kent Hasler ended the sixth inning retiring just one batter, James Meeker picked up his second save of the season, quieting the Bandits one-two-three in the top of the seventh to nail down the 5-2 Wisconsin win.

Knarr (1-1) improved his record to .500 with the win on the bump, while Paulino (0-3) dropped his third start in-a-row to begin the season.

Quad Cities will look to salvage a victory and end the seven-game slide during Sunday's series finale, as Charlie Neuweiler (0-1, 18.00) will battle Justin Jarvis (0-0, 7.56) at 1:10pm at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium.

