Bandits Sign Standout Canadian Guard Lloyd Pandi

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL)

Vancouver Bandits News Release







LANGLEY, BC - The Vancouver Bandits announced Saturday that the club has signed former Canadian university standout and two-time U SPORTS national champion Lloyd Pandi.

A veteran of 52 CEBL games across four seasons for both the Ottawa BlackJacks and Niagara River Lions, Pandi was named CEBL Defensive Player of the Year in 2024 and is a two-time CEBL U SPORTS Player of the Year (2020, 2022).

A 6-foot-4 guard, Pandi has spent the past two seasons with Rasta Vechta in Germany's Basketball Bundesliga, where he has averaged 5.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 21.7 minutes across 80 games played between 2024 and 2026.

Hailing from Ottawa, Ont., Pandi has represented the Canadian senior national team on multiple occasions, including call-ups at the 2025 FIBA AmeriCup Qualifiers, 2023 FIBA World Cup Qualifiers and 2022 FIBA AmeriCup roster.

Boasting a decorated university career, Pandi played two seasons of collegiate basketball at Ottawa's Carleton University where he captured back-to-back U SPORTS national championships. His outstanding performance during his senior year with the Ravens in 2021-22 earned him several accolades, including the Mike Moser Memorial Trophy for U SPORTS Player of the Year and U SPORTS First Team All-Canadian honours.

Bandits Single Game Tickets and additional 2026 ticket options can be purchased here.

All CEBL regular season games including playoffs will be live-streamed on the CEBL's OTT platform, CEBL+, the CEBL Mobile app, the CBC Gem app and the CBC Sports YouTube channel. Marquee games will air nationally on CBC TV.







Canadian Elite Basketball League Stories from June 20, 2026

Bandits Sign Standout Canadian Guard Lloyd Pandi - Vancouver Bandits

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