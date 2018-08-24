Bandits Held to Two Hits in Series-Opening Loss
August 24, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Quad Cities River Bandits News Release
Burlington, IA - The Quad Cities River Bandits were limited to two hits, both from Jonathan Lacroix, as they fell 3-0 at the hands of the Burlington Bees at Community Field on Friday.
The River Bandits faced an early deficit for the fourth straight day as Burlington jumped in front in the very first inning. Leo Rivas and Orlando Martinez opened the bottom of the first with back-to-back singles off of Edgardo Sandoval. With two outs and the runners still at first and second, Keinner Pina lined an RBI single right back through the middle. Chandler Taylor's throw from center field to the plate sailed high and allowed another run to score, giving the Bees a 2-0 advantage.
After a double play lined into by Pina erased a leadoff single in the Burlington fourth, the Bees used a long ball to extend their lead. Tim Millard hammered a 3-1 fastball over the center field wall to increase the margin to 3-0. It was his second home run of the season and the final tally for either club.
Lacroix broke up the Bees no-hit bid in the seventh inning by hooking a leadoff double into the right field corner. He also registered the second hit with one out in the ninth inning when he dumped a single into shallow center.
Sandoval, the River Bandits starting pitcher, went 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on five hits while striking out eight. Hansel Paulino followed with 2.1 scoreless innings out the bullpen. The right-hander struck out three and allowed just two hits. The pitching staff combined on 11 strikeouts, moving them within 23 of tying the all-time Minor League Baseball record for strikeouts in a single-season.
The River Bandits (34-27, 74-57) and Bees (19-37, 49-76) meet again on Saturday night at 6:30 p.m. The River Bandits will send RHP Chad Donato (4-0, 2.16) to the mound in a match-up against Burlington RHP Denny Brady (0-4, 4.76).
All River Bandits games are broadcast on 1170 K-BOB and TuneIn Radio. Home games are also available with video on MiLB.TV.
