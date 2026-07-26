Bandits Drop Tight Pitchers' Duel in AUSL Championship Opener

Published on July 25, 2026 under Athletes Unlimited Softball League (AUSL)

Chicago Bandits News Release







The Chicago Bandits came up just short in Game 1 of the 2026 AUSL Championship on Saturday afternoon, falling 2-1 to the defending champion Utah Talons at Davis Diamond.

Chicago had its chances, but Georgina Corrick limited the Bandits to one run on four hits in a complete-game effort as Utah grabbed a 1-0 lead in the best-of-three championship series.

After the Talons struck first on Sharlize Palacios' RBI single in the opening inning, the Bandits answered in the third. Bella Dayton led off with a bunt single before Ailana Agbayani advanced her into scoring position with a sacrifice bunt. Skylar Wallace and Sami Williams were both hit by pitches to load the bases, and Morgan Zerkle tied the game with a sacrifice fly to center that brought Dayton home.

The deadlock held until the bottom of the sixth, when Jadelyn Allchin singled, advanced on Jordan Woolery's sacrifice bunt and moved to third on Palacios' second hit of the day. After Bri Ellis drew an intentional walk to load the bases, Sahvanna Jaquish lifted a sacrifice fly to center, allowing Allchin to score the eventual game-winning run.

Lexi Kilfoyl was strong once again for Chicago despite taking the loss, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out three in her second complete-game postseason effort this week. She has now held opponents to two runs or fewer in 10 of her 12 appearances this season, including both postseason starts.

Dayton paced the Bandits offensively by going 2-for-3 for her third multi-hit game of the postseason, while Wallace collected her first hit against Utah this season with a first-inning single. Zerkle drove in Chicago's lone run, giving her three RBIs through the club's first two playoff games.

Following the loss, Bandits head coach Shonda Stanton praised Kilfoyl's performance while emphasizing that her team needs to play more aggressively at the plate.

"I thought Lexi did a tremendous job," Stanton said. "I felt today... we were a little bit too safe offensively. We could have been better in terms of getting our swings off in the limited chances that we had."

Kilfoyl echoed that sentiment, pointing to the difference in timely hitting.

"I think it was a great game on both sides," Kilfoyl said. "They just were able to string together the hits, and we couldn't."

The Bandits will look to even the championship series on Sunday afternoon, needing a victory to force a decisive Game 3 on Monday.

Siera Jones is the digital media reporter at Athletes Unlimited. You can follow her on Instagram and X @ sieraajones .







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