Bandits Announce 2020 Schedule

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits announced their 2020 regular season schedule on Thursday. The River Bandits will open their eighth season as the Class-A affiliate of the Houston Astros on Thursday, April 9th with a home game against the Peoria Chiefs beginning at 6:35 p.m. The Bandits will also host the Chiefs on Friday, April 10th and Saturday, April 11th to close out the first homestand of the season.

There will be plenty of holiday baseball at Modern Woodmen Park during the 2020 campaign. The River Bandits will host the Burlington Bees on Memorial Day (May 25th), welcome the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on Father's Day (June 21st), celebrate Independence Day (July 4th) against the Kane County Cougars and, once again, meet Wisconsin on Labor Day (September 7th). The Midwest League will not play any games on Easter Sunday or Mother's Day.

The Bandits schedule is loaded with home games during the summer months. They play 10 home games in April, 15 in May, 14 in June, 15 in July, 12 in August and 4 in September. Thirty-three of the team's 70 games at Modern Woodmen Park are scheduled to be played on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The Bandits longest homestand is a seven-game stretch in April that begins on the 20th and continues through the 26th. The longest road trips of the season will last seven games with one set for April and the other in June.

The Bandits will play Clinton, Burlington and Wisconsin 19 times each in the regular season. The LumberKings will also appear at Modern Woodmen Park 13 times, more than any other opponent in the circuit. The Bandits will be regular visitors to both Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin, playing 11 times at those particular road venues. The four Eastern Division teams making the journey to the Quad Cities in 2020 are Fort Wayne, Lake County, West Michigan and South Bend. South Bend, a Chicago Cubs affiliate, will make their first appearance since 2018.

The standard start time for all home games Monday-Saturday is 6:35 p.m. with exceptions for holidays and other special events. The River Bandits will host 11:15 a.m. contests early in the season on April 21st, May 6th and May 19th. In addition, a pair of 12:15 p.m. starts are set for July 29th and August 11th. Saturday home games in April are slated for 5:05 p.m. before shifting back to 6:35 when the calendar turns to May. Sunday games will begin at 1:05 p.m. in April and May and move back to 5:05 p.m. beginning in June.

Start times for road games will be announced at a later date.

The complete promotions schedule and start times will be released later in the offseason. Visit www.riverbandits.com and follow the River Bandits on social media for ticket information, team news, and more.

