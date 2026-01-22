Baltimore Blast vs. Utica City FC - 1.19.26 - MASL Highlights 25/26
Published on January 21, 2026 under Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
Baltimore Blast YouTube Video
Check out the Baltimore Blast Statistics
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from January 21, 2026
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Baltimore Blast Stories
- Blast Top Utica City FC
- San Diego Pulls away from Blast
- Utica City FC Tips Blast in OT
- January 4th Game Time Changed
- Blast Top Milwaukee, 10-7