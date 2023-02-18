Balsamo Ties in 3rd, Wins in Overtime for Ice Bears

Dino Balsamo scored two goals, including the game-winner at 1:57 of overtime and the Knoxville Ice Bears rallied to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen 3-2 Saturday night in front of a sold-out Knoxville Civic Coliseum.

The Ice Bears have won six of their last seven games. Fayetteville has lost eight of its last ten and has lost its last four overtime games.

Balsamo ended the game when Justin MacDonald carried the puck into the left side of the Fayetteville zone. He lifted a pass to the backdoor step for Balsamo, who put it past Conor O'Brien from the right side of the crease for his 19th goal of the season.

Balsamo tied the game at 12:36 of the third when a shot by Kyler Matthews from the right point hit traffic by the blue ice and Balsamo tracked down the rebound and lifted the puck into the top shelf of the net.

The game got off to a slow start offensively with both teams struggling to generate scoring chances.

Jagger Williamson nearly broke a scoreless tie in the first period, but Conor O'Brien stopped his one-timer from in front of the crease. Matt McNair had a chance a few moments later for Fayetteville, but his shot from the right hash was blocked and deflected out of play. Neither team generated many high scoring chances and the game went to the first intermission scoreless.

Bailey Conger scored for Knoxville with a one-timer from the left circle just 24 seconds into the second period. Rex Moe won the puck behind the Fayetteville net and slid it out for Conger, who beat O'Brien with a quick shot. O'Brien made 41 saves for the Marksmen.

Austin Alger tied the game for Fayetteville with a breakaway goal 57 seconds later. Nick Mangone scored off a rebound at 15:24 to give the Marksmen the lead at the second intermission.

The deficit could've been bigger for the Ice Bears had it not been for Kristian Stead. He stopped back-to-back shots to stave off a flurry halfway through the period and denied a breakaway attempt a few moments later. Stead finished with 35 saves for his 14th win of the year.

Fayetteville heads to Huntsville on Sunday. The Ice Bears will visit the Havoc Monday afternoon.

