Ballpark Golf Returns to Blue Wahoos Stadium in September by Popular Demand

Pensacola, FL - Eagles In The Outfield, Blue Wahoos Stadium's popular target golf experience, will return to the ballpark Thursday, September 10 through Sunday, September 13, offering fans the exclusive opportunity to golf at the baseball stadium. The course attracted over 500 golfers during its debut, which ran from July 30 until August 2.

"Our fans asked pretty emphatically that we offer this event again, so we're thrilled to bring golf back to Blue Wahoos Stadium," ticket operations manager Kyle Williamson, who has played a lead role in planning and organizing the course, said. "We've gotten calls, emails and social media messages asking when golf will be back at the stadium, and we're proud to offer the opportunity to the community again and extend our hours, by fan request, to allow more fans to golf under the lights."

On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday night, the course will be open until 11:00 PM, an adjustment made to the schedule due to fan feedback to allow more fans to enjoy nighttime golf at the ballpark.

Tee times are available from 5:30 PM-11:00 PM on Thursday, 4:00 PM-11:00 PM on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 PM-8:00 PM on Sunday and can be booked at BlueWahoos.com.

The course features one dozen targets set up at varying distances across the outfield. Golfers, teeing off from beyond the outfield fence, compete to earn points by hitting the targets with their tee shots. Each tee time gives golfers an hour of unlimited shots from their tee box.

Groups of up to six can book a station at the Coors Deck Tee Box, located on the Coors Light Party Deck in right field, for $120 and enjoy shaded seating and direct access to the outfield bar and grill. Groups of four can book spots at the Scoreboard View Tee Box, located beneath the scoreboard at the stadium, or the Centerfield Tee Box for $80.

Both right-handed and left-handed clubs will be available for participants to use, but golfers may bring their own clubs. Only short irons (sand wedge, pitching wedge, 9-iron) will be permitted for safety reasons.

A full schedule of available tee times can be found at MiLB.com/Pensacola/Events/Golf.

$5 from every booking will be donated to the First Tee of Northwest Florida to help youth across the Panhandle learn life lessons and develop their character while gaining access to the game of golf.

