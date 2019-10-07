Ballpark Digest Recognizes the Fayetteville Woodpeckers with 2019 Logo/Branding of the Year Award

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Woodpeckers, Class A Advanced MiLB affiliate of the Houston Astros, are pleased to announce that Ballpark Digest has recognized the Woodpeckers brand with the 2019 Logo/Branding of the Year Award.

Consideration for the award was established by the following criteria:

The branding is unique and bold

The branding resonates with and provides meaning to the community

The logo/branding is integrated into the ballpark and gameday experience

"We've seen a run of imaginative and noteworthy logos and team names emerge in Minor League in recent years," said Ballpark Digest publisher Kevin Reichard. "But the best branding is the branding that resonates in a local community and provides meaning past a flashy graphic. The branding for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, with its bold design and community associations, makes it worthy of this award."

In referencing the Woodpeckers, Ballpark Digest highlighted the integration of the brand into the entire Segra Stadium experience, noting that the awards team was "particularly impressed by how well the branding was integrated into the ballpark design, with the team colors used throughout in place of traditional baseball colors."

"Our organization is honored to win this award," said Woodpeckers President, Mark Zarthar. "We admire the work accomplished by other brands that were launched this year - the Sod Poodles, Aviators, Vibes, and Rockers - and look forward to seeing the Trash Pandas take the field in 2020. As these teams can attest to, the level of effort that a brand launch requires is significant. But there is nothing more gratifying than seeing thousands of fans wear our logo as a symbol of pride in this community. You go to the grocery store, walk around downtown, [go to] high school football games, and Woodpeckers hats are everywhere. We are grateful for the warm welcome that Fayetteville has given us."

The Woodpeckers identity was several years in the making. The Houston Astros-owned franchise began play in 2017-when two teams were shifted from the California League-as the Buies Creek Astros, staging home games at Campbell University's Jim Perry Stadium while awaiting the completion of a new ballpark in downtown Fayetteville. Five finalists for a potential name were revealed in June 2017, with Woodpeckers part of a field that included Wood Dogs, Fatbacks, Fly Traps and Jumpers. That culminated in last fall's unveiling of the Woodpeckers moniker, complete with logos, colors, marks, and uniforms.

Since its roll out, the brand has been well received, thanks to an embrace by members of the Fayetteville and Fort Bragg communities. In 2019 the Woodpeckers broke several Houston Astros and MiLB merchandise records on the way to over $1.2m in gross merchandise sales. Over time, it became more common to see Woodpeckers apparel being worn around the community, reflecting an embrace of the team's identity.

The full Ballpark Digest "2019 Logo/Brand of the Year" article can be found online here: https://ballparkdigest.com/2019/10/07/2019-best-new-logo-branding-fayetteville-woodpeckers/

A wide assortment of Woodpeckers Merchandise can be found here: http://fayettevillewoodpeckers.milbstore.com

