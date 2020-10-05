Ballpark Brawl this Saturday

The West Virginia Power will host The Ballpark Brawl, presented by IWA East Coast, featuring live wrestling on the field, Saturday, October 10, at Appalachian Power Park. The event will begin at 7 p.m., and gates will open at 5:30. Masks are required for everyone ages 2 and up. Socially-distant seating will be enforced, and limited concession options will be available.

WHAT: The Ballpark Brawl, presented by IWA East Coast

WHEN: Saturday, October 10, at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Appalachian Power Park

TICKETS: Field Level Seats are $25 each; General Admission Seats at $10 each

Tickets are available online at: www.iwaeastcoast.ecwid.com as well as at the gate on the day of the event

COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS: All fans ages 2 and up will be required to wear a mask when entering the facility, walking around the facility, purchasing concessions, or using the restroom. Fans may only remove their mask to eat or when they are seated in their own seats with their specific group. Socially-distant seating will be enforced. Self-supporting hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the concourse.

CONCESSIONS: Limited concessions will be available on the concourse

OTHER: This event will occur, rain or shine, however, if it is raining, field access may become limited.

